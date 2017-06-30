Killeen PD investigates 7-Eleven robbery Read Story Brandon Gray
Officials said officers responded to a 911 call around 12:48 a.m. Thursday at the 7-Eleven Convenience Store at 3600 Clear Creek Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they were told that two black males entered the store, displayed a weapon and demanded money.
