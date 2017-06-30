Killeen PD investigates 7-Eleven robb...

Killeen PD investigates 7-Eleven robbery Read Story Brandon Gray

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: KCEN

Officials said officers responded to a 911 call around 12:48 a.m. Thursday at the 7-Eleven Convenience Store at 3600 Clear Creek Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they were told that two black males entered the store, displayed a weapon and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shooting suspect Bernal arrested by U.S. marshals 2 hr Neighbor 1
Want to die Jun 30 Lstarnes 2
Need female friend in Belton Jun 29 RENEGADE 2
Pedifile Amongst You Jun 26 Neveragainnomatte... 1
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Jun 24 Former member 279
Searching Jun 24 Mrs youngblood 3
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) Jun 24 Mrs youngblood 5
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,605 • Total comments across all topics: 282,213,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC