Killeen drivers should expect delays due to Shoemaker funeral Read Story Brandon Gray

According to Killeen Police Department, the procession is expected to leave the Killeen Civic & Convention Center around 2:30 p.m. proceeding to the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Motorists should expect traffic delays and road closures on W.S. Young Drive near the convention center.

