Justice of the Peace who set $4 billion bond now issues her own son's bond Read Story Stephen Adams
Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, who was sued for setting a record $4 billion bond for Killeen murder suspect Antonio Willis, is again facing ethical questions from the lawyer who filed the original complaint. Killeen-based attorney Brett Pritchard provided arrest documents that showed Brown's own son appeared before her in court Thursday morning, after being arrested for misdemeanor DWI.
