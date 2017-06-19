Justice of the Peace who set $4 billion bond now issues her own son's bond Read Story Stephen Adams

Justice of the Peace who set $4 billi...

Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, who was sued for setting a record $4 billion bond for Killeen murder suspect Antonio Willis, is again facing ethical questions from the lawyer who filed the original complaint. Killeen-based attorney Brett Pritchard provided arrest documents that showed Brown's own son appeared before her in court Thursday morning, after being arrested for misdemeanor DWI.

