Highly contagious, infectious disease could mimic severe stomach bug

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Highly contagious, infectious disease could mimic severe stomach - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug. Shigella is a group of bacteria that causes shigellosis which is an infectious disease connected to severe gastrointestinal sickness.

