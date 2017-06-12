Highly contagious, infectious disease could mimic severe stomach bug

Highly contagious, infectious disease could mimic severe stomach - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug. Shigella is a group of bacteria that causes shigellosis which is an infectious disease connected to severe gastrointestinal sickness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.