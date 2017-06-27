HEB and Texas Memorial Foundation to unveil replica for Military Appreciation Day
HEB and the Texas War Memorial Foundation will honor Military Appreciation Day by unveiling the Texas War Memorial replica at a Central Texas HEB store. The event will take place at the HEB store located at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen on July 1, at 11 a.m. During the unveiling, HEB will also present the foundation with a $50,000 check for the monument, as well as recognize 22 HEB Partners for their service in the Armed Forces.
