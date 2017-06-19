Girl killed, father maimed by house b...

Girl killed, father maimed by house boat in Central Texas

A 4-year-old Central Texas girl was killed and her father had his legs amputated after they were struck by a house boat in Temple, according to reports. Katlyn Oliver died about an hour after being injured Friday night by the propeller of a recreational house boat that backed over her at Temple Lake Park, police reported Saturday.

