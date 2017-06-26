Flag ceremony honors TAMUCC graduate ...

Flag ceremony honors TAMUCC graduate who became Lieutenant General Read Story Kiii Staff

Saturday Read more: KIII

Members of the ROTC Islander Army Battalion at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi honored retiring Lieutenant General Larry Wyche in a flag ceremony on campus. Wyche is the highest-ranking military officer who is also an Islander alumnus and he is retiring from the US Army this summer after more than 42 years of service.

Killeen, TX

