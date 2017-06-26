Flag ceremony honors TAMUCC graduate who became Lieutenant General Read Story Kiii Staff
Members of the ROTC Islander Army Battalion at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi honored retiring Lieutenant General Larry Wyche in a flag ceremony on campus. Wyche is the highest-ranking military officer who is also an Islander alumnus and he is retiring from the US Army this summer after more than 42 years of service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
