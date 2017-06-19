Escaped inmates wanted for allegedly ...

Escaped inmates wanted for allegedly killing two correctional officers

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Massive search for GA escaped inmates continues; several unconfi - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen All across Georgia including Muscogee and Troup Counties, there have been several unconfirmed reports of possible sightings of Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose. Investigators say they were last seen in a white 2008 Ford F-250 truck with a Georgia license plate BCX5372.

