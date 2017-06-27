Dallas man arrested for alleged drug ...

Dallas man arrested for alleged drug possession on Greyhound bus

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A Dallas man was arrested at the Greyhound bus station in downtown Waco late Monday afternoon when police discovered 98 grams of Ecstasy, about 55 grams of marijuana and several small bags of methamphetamine in his travel bag, Waco police Sgt. Edward Williams said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need female friend in Belton 9 hr RENEGADE 2
Pedifile Amongst You Mon Neveragainnomatte... 1
Want to die Jun 25 Tired 1
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Jun 24 Former member 279
Searching Jun 24 Mrs youngblood 3
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) Jun 24 Mrs youngblood 5
Cove - Get Ready For Increased Water/Sewer Rates Jun 23 Retired 1SG 1
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iraq
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. South Korea
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,626 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC