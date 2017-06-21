Dad, daughter die in crash on way to family vacation

Now, the family is heartbroken and planning funerals after the father and daughter died in a 25-car crash Monday near Lordsburg, N.M. Father, daughter from El Paso killed in crash on way to family vacation Now, the family is heartbroken and planning funerals after the father and daughter died in a 25-car crash Monday near Lordsburg, N.M. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/el-paso/2017/06/21/father-daughter-el-paso-killed-crash-way-family-vacation/416747001/ Maurella Clemente-MuA oz and her father, Jose Manuel Clemente, were killed in an accident during a dust storm Monday near Lordsburg, N.M. Maurella Clemente-MuA oz and her father, Jose Manuel Clemente, were supposed to be sunbathing in the Mexican resort city of Puerto PeA asco across the border from Arizona next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.