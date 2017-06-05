CTX Taxi companies are speaking out following new rideshare regulations
After the recent signing of House Bill 100 , Central Texas cab companies are speaking out about the how "unfair" the law is. Clarence Page with Cove Taxi says the amount of regulation put on taxi cab companies is something he hopes the city of Killeen will take a look at.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Candace Horton
|3
|Hateful small business owners
|19 hr
|Sandman56
|1
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jun 3
|Former member
|275
|Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral
|Jun 2
|Kayla
|2
|Water Bill (Dec '09)
|Jun 2
|Alicia
|44
|Fort Hood Anti-Muslim Backlash Immediate (Nov '09)
|May 29
|falsefaiths
|11,286
|Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11)
|May 25
|SmokinJoe
|7
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC