CTX Taxi companies are speaking out following new rideshare regulations

Tuesday Jun 6

After the recent signing of House Bill 100 , Central Texas cab companies are speaking out about the how "unfair" the law is. Clarence Page with Cove Taxi says the amount of regulation put on taxi cab companies is something he hopes the city of Killeen will take a look at.

