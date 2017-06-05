Crime 45 mins ago 11:52 a.m.Man shoot...

Crime 45 mins ago 11:52 a.m.Man shoots self in leg, makes up story about robbery, police say

Killeen Police arrested a man who accidentally shot himself in the leg, then allegedly made up a story about a shooting and aggravated robbery. Investigators said at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday they responded to a report of a shooting and aggravated robbery, meeting a person who falsely claimed he was shot during a robbery at the Walmart at 1400 Lowes Blvd in Killeen.

