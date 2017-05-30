Crime 32 mins ago 5:19 p.m.Killeen babysitter charged in toddler's death
A Killeen babysitter was arrested May 25 in connection with the death of a toddler she was babysitting back on Jan. 11, the Killeen Police Department confirmed to KCEN-TV on Friday. Rebecca Estrada, 29, was arraigned on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, following a warrant that was issued May 24. Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown set her bond at $150,000, a police official said, but Estrada later posted bond and was released.
