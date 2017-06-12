Crime 28 mins ago 7:53 p.m.Police seek Killeen hotel shooting suspect
A suspicious man tried to enter the back door to the office of a Killeen hotel early Wednesday morning, then fired multiple shots at someone who called 911 before running away, police said. It happened at 2:02 a.m. at the Hallmark Inn and Suites located at 4500 E Central Texas Expressway, according to Killeen Police Commander Alex Gearhart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral
|Tue
|Gabe
|5
|Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Mryoungblood
|4
|Water Bill (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Ridemyface
|45
|Female Correction Officer died on Friday.
|Jun 11
|Citizen
|1
|Looking For Old Friends (Feb '09)
|Jun 10
|Ridemyface
|6
|Hi (Feb '11)
|Jun 10
|Ridemyface
|2
|Searching
|Jun 10
|Ridemyface
|2
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC