Crime 28 mins ago 7:53 p.m.Police see...

Crime 28 mins ago 7:53 p.m.Police seek Killeen hotel shooting suspect

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KCEN

A suspicious man tried to enter the back door to the office of a Killeen hotel early Wednesday morning, then fired multiple shots at someone who called 911 before running away, police said. It happened at 2:02 a.m. at the Hallmark Inn and Suites located at 4500 E Central Texas Expressway, according to Killeen Police Commander Alex Gearhart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral Tue Gabe 5
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) Tue Mryoungblood 4
Water Bill (Dec '09) Tue Ridemyface 45
Female Correction Officer died on Friday. Jun 11 Citizen 1
Looking For Old Friends (Feb '09) Jun 10 Ridemyface 6
Hi (Feb '11) Jun 10 Ridemyface 2
Searching Jun 10 Ridemyface 2
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,239 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC