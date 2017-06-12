Crime 28 mins ago 7:53 p.m.Police seek Killeen hotel shooting suspect

A suspicious man tried to enter the back door to the office of a Killeen hotel early Wednesday morning, then fired multiple shots at someone who called 911 before running away, police said. It happened at 2:02 a.m. at the Hallmark Inn and Suites located at 4500 E Central Texas Expressway, according to Killeen Police Commander Alex Gearhart.

