Crime 10 mins ago 4:58 p.m.Killeen man arrested for hitting victim with Louisville Slugger

A Killeen man was arrested Thursday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after police said he hit a man in the head with a baseball bat. Police said it happened at the Cheddars Restaurant in Harker Heights at roughly 2:20 p.m. on May 25. The alleged victim, 32, was seated a table having dinner with his wife and two kids, according to Harker Heights Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.