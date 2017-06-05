Community 20 mins ago 8:18 p.m.Killeen steps up to the plate, provides free youth summer programs
The Killeen Community Center answered the call to action made by city councilman Gregory Johnson, after he told Channel 6 he believes a lack of summer youth programs would skyrocket crime rates. "I always tell citizens that regardless of their economic background our youth are our future and they all deserve and they all deserve the opportunity to take advantage of quality youth programs," Johnson said.
