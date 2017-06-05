Busy Killeen street may get a makeover
"It's the starting point from East Gate to downtown, so we gotta start somewhere," Dr. Ray Shanaa, Executive Director of the City of Killeen's Planning & Development Services, said. The city would be focusing on adding landscaping, sidewalks, new curbs, and crosswalks with new technology to help make crossing the street safer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Candace Horton
|3
|Hateful small business owners
|22 hr
|Sandman56
|1
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jun 3
|Former member
|275
|Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral
|Jun 2
|Kayla
|2
|Water Bill (Dec '09)
|Jun 2
|Alicia
|44
|Fort Hood Anti-Muslim Backlash Immediate (Nov '09)
|May 29
|falsefaiths
|11,286
|Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11)
|May 25
|SmokinJoe
|7
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC