Beware of fire ants floating in floodwaters
Beware of fire ants floating in floodwaters - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A swarm of fire ants cling to a chain link fence and floating debris Sept. 7, 2004 in Lithia, FL, after the Alafia river overflowed her banks when the remnants of Hurricane Frances passed through the area.
