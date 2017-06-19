Beware of fire ants floating in flood...

Beware of fire ants floating in floodwaters

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Beware of fire ants floating in floodwaters - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A swarm of fire ants cling to a chain link fence and floating debris Sept. 7, 2004 in Lithia, FL, after the Alafia river overflowed her banks when the remnants of Hurricane Frances passed through the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Searching 4 hr Mrs youngblood 3
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) 4 hr Mrs youngblood 5
Cove - Get Ready For Increased Water/Sewer Rates 17 hr Retired 1SG 1
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Thu Compassion 278
Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12) Jun 17 Moody Texas 25
Review: Eastgate Ridge Apartments (Jan '11) Jun 16 Veteran 15
Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11) Jun 16 SmokinJoe 8
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,910 • Total comments across all topics: 281,984,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC