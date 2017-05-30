Battle of the Food Trucks 2017 return...

Battle of the Food Trucks 2017 returns to Killeen

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce Central Texas hosted its third annual Battle of the Food Trucks in Killeen Saturday. About 12 food trucks with a wide variety of flavors served up delicious food for the competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Sat Former member 275
Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral Fri Kayla 2
Water Bill (Dec '09) Fri Alicia 44
News Fort Hood Anti-Muslim Backlash Immediate (Nov '09) May 29 falsefaiths 11,286
Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11) May 25 SmokinJoe 7
1 st Armored Division (May '09) May 19 Jim storck 45
Fake a## h%e (Nov '11) May 19 Kano 2
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,157 • Total comments across all topics: 281,526,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC