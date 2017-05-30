Battle of the Food Trucks 2017 returns to Killeen
The Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce Central Texas hosted its third annual Battle of the Food Trucks in Killeen Saturday. About 12 food trucks with a wide variety of flavors served up delicious food for the competition.
