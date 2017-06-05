Auckland Dancer Zahra Killeen-Chance to Perform in Taipei
Auckland dancer, performance artist and choreographer Zahra Killeen-Chance is about to perform new work in Taipei alongside leading intermedia artists from Taiwan and Japan. The event is being organised by New Zealand-Taiwan art magazine White Fungus and is supported by the New Zealand Commerce and Industry Office Taipei.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral
|8 hr
|Jamie
|3
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Candace Horton
|3
|Hateful small business owners
|Wed
|Sandman56
|1
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jun 3
|Former member
|275
|Water Bill (Dec '09)
|Jun 2
|Alicia
|44
|Fort Hood Anti-Muslim Backlash Immediate (Nov '09)
|May 29
|falsefaiths
|11,286
|Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11)
|May 25
|SmokinJoe
|7
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC