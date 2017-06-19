Argument leads to female being shot in Killeen, police say Read Story Chris Rogers
Police were investigating a shooting in Killeen Wednesday evening, after a female was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Officers said the call came in just before 5:45 p.m., and the female victim was found in the 500 block of North 24th Street in Killeen.
