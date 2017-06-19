4-year-old dies after being run over by houseboat in Temple
A 4-year-old has died from her injuries after being run over by a houseboat according to Temple PD. Temple PD has identified the suspect as 43-year-old Killeen man Jason Bernal whom was arrested and is currently in the Bell County Jail pending charges.
