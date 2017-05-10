UT stabbing suspect says he carried k...

UT stabbing suspect says he carried knife for protection

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The man suspected of stabbing four students at the University of Texas says he carried a knife on campus for protection and that on the day of the attack he had walked the campus in a dream-like state. Twenty-one-year-old Kendrex J. White said in a jailhouse interview with KPRC-TV in Houston that he decided to carry a knife because his friends were carrying guns, which is permissible under a new state law allowing concealed handguns on college campuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mike Pearce, An Outstanding Teacher brings hist... (May '07) 14 hr Thank you 23
Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09) May 8 Ashely 75
News Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ... May 3 joe trevino jr 1
Cute girl at Murphy's May 1 Unknown 1
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... Apr 29 Dog phartz 1
Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12) Apr 29 Angie 24
Full Metal Jacket Apr 20 SmokinJoe 1
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC