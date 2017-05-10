UT stabbing suspect says he carried knife for protection
The man suspected of stabbing four students at the University of Texas says he carried a knife on campus for protection and that on the day of the attack he had walked the campus in a dream-like state. Twenty-one-year-old Kendrex J. White said in a jailhouse interview with KPRC-TV in Houston that he decided to carry a knife because his friends were carrying guns, which is permissible under a new state law allowing concealed handguns on college campuses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Pearce, An Outstanding Teacher brings hist... (May '07)
|14 hr
|Thank you
|23
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|May 8
|Ashely
|75
|Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ...
|May 3
|joe trevino jr
|1
|Cute girl at Murphy's
|May 1
|Unknown
|1
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|Apr 29
|Dog phartz
|1
|Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12)
|Apr 29
|Angie
|24
|Full Metal Jacket
|Apr 20
|SmokinJoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC