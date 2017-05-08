United Presbyterian Home News

United Presbyterian Home News

Friday May 5 Read more: The Washington Evening Journal

Jolisa Weidner of the Washington Public Library visited residents and Up with Day Care children on Friday bringing along a favorite book to read to kids and adults as they finished celebrating Week of the Young Child. Jolisa also invited the kids to join her in three interactive songs that had them shaking eggs and scarves as they danced to the beat of the music.

