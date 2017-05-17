TTPD: 'Person of interest' in fatal Texarkana shooting located - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Police want to talk to 19-year-old Michael Gray, of Texarkana in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Drake Griffith. Drake Griffith was found shot to death at a home in the 3500 block of Magnolia St. in Texarkana, TX late Monday night.

