Town Talk: Combined Face The World Today galas benefit disadvantaged women and children

Kasondra Cohen and mother Jacqui combined their Face of Today and Face The World charity galas in the family home and reportedly raised $925,000 for a suite of local charities. NEW FACES: Primed with bottomless Taittinger champagne, the 300 or so $2,000-a-ticket folk in a tented University District tennis court began their Hawksworth-catered dinner with the Happy Birthday song.

