Town Talk: Combined Face The World Today galas benefit disadvantaged women and children
Kasondra Cohen and mother Jacqui combined their Face of Today and Face The World charity galas in the family home and reportedly raised $925,000 for a suite of local charities. NEW FACES: Primed with bottomless Taittinger champagne, the 300 or so $2,000-a-ticket folk in a tented University District tennis court began their Hawksworth-catered dinner with the Happy Birthday song.
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|May 19
|Jim storck
|45
|Fake a## h%e (Nov '11)
|May 19
|Kano
|2
|Middle school closing its doors after 54 years ... (Jun '09)
|May 15
|Beth K
|4
|Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Bernice Coleman
|18
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
|Mike Pearce, An Outstanding Teacher brings hist... (May '07)
|May 10
|Thank you
|23
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|May 8
|Ashely
|75
