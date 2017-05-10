Tow truck driver dies after being hit by minivan in Harker Heights Read Story Stephen Adams

Tow truck driver dies after being hit...

Tow truck driver dies after being hit by minivan in Harker Heights

Thursday May 11

A Killeen tow truck driver died at Seton Medical Center Thursday after being struck by a minivan just west of the Nola Ruth Bridge on I-14 westbound in Harker Heights around 6:20 a.m. The victim's identity was not released as of Thursday afternoon, pending notification of his family. But, Harker Heights Police Sergeant Steve Miller said the victim was a vehicle recovery specialist from Goodes Towing.

Killeen, TX

