Tow truck driver dies after being hit by minivan in Harker Heights Read Story Stephen Adams
A Killeen tow truck driver died at Seton Medical Center Thursday after being struck by a minivan just west of the Nola Ruth Bridge on I-14 westbound in Harker Heights around 6:20 a.m. The victim's identity was not released as of Thursday afternoon, pending notification of his family. But, Harker Heights Police Sergeant Steve Miller said the victim was a vehicle recovery specialist from Goodes Towing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|Bernice Coleman
|18
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|Sat
|DNR farts
|3
|Mike Pearce, An Outstanding Teacher brings hist... (May '07)
|May 10
|Thank you
|23
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|May 8
|Ashely
|75
|Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ...
|May 3
|joe trevino jr
|1
|Cute girl at Murphy's
|May 1
|Unknown
|1
|Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12)
|Apr 29
|Angie
|24
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC