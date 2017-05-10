Tow truck driver dies after being hit by minivan in Harker Heights Read Story Stephen Adams

A Killeen tow truck driver died at Seton Medical Center Thursday after being struck by a minivan just west of the Nola Ruth Bridge on I-14 westbound in Harker Heights around 6:20 a.m. The victim's identity was not released as of Thursday afternoon, pending notification of his family. But, Harker Heights Police Sergeant Steve Miller said the victim was a vehicle recovery specialist from Goodes Towing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.