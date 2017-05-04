The Talk: Killeen families discuss race and policing nationwide Read Story Emani Payne
What to do when approached by a police officer? It's a question some may not think about often. But for African American families nationwide and here in Central Texas, it's become daily dinner table conversation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ...
|Wed
|joe trevino jr
|1
|Cute girl at Murphy's
|May 1
|Unknown
|1
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|Apr 29
|Dog phartz
|1
|Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12)
|Apr 29
|Angie
|24
|Full Metal Jacket
|Apr 20
|SmokinJoe
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|I C U
|5
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC