The Latest: Campus police defend dela...

The Latest: Campus police defend delay in warning system

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

Students complained on social media Monday that it took up to 30 minutes get a text notice from campus police, even as city and county emergency officials were sending updates on social media while the attack unfolded. Campus police Chief David Carter says the suspect was apprehended within two minutes of the first call to police and the situation was immediately under control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cute girl at Murphy's 14 min Unknown 1
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... Sat Dog phartz 1
Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12) Sat Angie 24
Full Metal Jacket Apr 20 SmokinJoe 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 12
Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15) Apr 12 I C U 5
What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16) Apr 8 Death penalty 2018 16
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC