Shot fired next door kills boy, 7, eating snack at kitchen table - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A bullet hole is visible in a window of the boy's house on W. Madison Street. LOUISVILLE, KY - A 7-year-old boy eating a snack at his kitchen table and playing with an iPad before going to bed was hit by a stray bullet and killed Sunday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

