Read the press release.
Texas attorneys elected Joe K. Longley, an Austin solo practitioner, as State Bar of Texas president-elect in a runoff election that ended Thursday. Longley received 53.41 percent of the 30,138 votes cast while opponent Chad Baruch of Dallas received 46.59 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Bar Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|SmokinJoe
|7
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|May 19
|Jim storck
|45
|Fake a## h%e (Nov '11)
|May 19
|Kano
|2
|Middle school closing its doors after 54 years ... (Jun '09)
|May 15
|Beth K
|4
|Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Bernice Coleman
|18
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
|Mike Pearce, An Outstanding Teacher brings hist... (May '07)
|May 10
|Thank you
|23
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC