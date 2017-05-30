Rancier Ave. lane closures expected Read Story Paul Livengood
The City of Killeen announced Friday local drivers will experience intermittent lane closures on E. Rancier Ave. between N. 10th St. and N. 16th St. Local drivers will endure these lane closures from Tuesday, May 30 to Friday, June 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. "The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this project and appreciates your cooperation as we improve this infrastructure," Allison G. Walker, Killeen Public Information Officer said in a press release.
