Police chase in Killeen ends with suspect crashing into side of house
The Killeen Police Department said they are looking for a suspect who lead officers on a short pursuit that ended with a crash into a side of a house. Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop on a 2008 blue Dodge Avenger at the intersection of Veteran's Memorial Boulevard and 8th St. on Wednesday night.
