Police body cams back online with upgrades in Texarkana, TX - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Police officers in Texarkana, Texas, once again are equipped with body cameras after a series of technical issues forced the cancellation of the project last year. The City of Texarkana, Texas recently approved more than $228,000 to cover a 5-year purchase agreement with law enforcement technology giant Axon that upgrades the police department's fleet and body cameras.

