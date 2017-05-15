Police body cams back online with upgrades in Texarkana, TX
Police body cams back online with upgrades in Texarkana, TX - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Police officers in Texarkana, Texas, once again are equipped with body cameras after a series of technical issues forced the cancellation of the project last year. The City of Texarkana, Texas recently approved more than $228,000 to cover a 5-year purchase agreement with law enforcement technology giant Axon that upgrades the police department's fleet and body cameras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle school closing its doors after 54 years ... (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Beth K
|4
|Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Bernice Coleman
|18
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
|Mike Pearce, An Outstanding Teacher brings hist... (May '07)
|May 10
|Thank you
|23
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|May 8
|Ashely
|75
|Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ...
|May 3
|joe trevino jr
|1
|Cute girl at Murphy's
|May 1
|Unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC