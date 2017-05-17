Military 13 mins ago 6:23 p.m.Fort Hood leaders, education partners meet to discuss summer programs
Education partners in the community met with Fort Hood leaders Tuesday to discuss a series of topics, among those being summer programs. Lieutenant General Paul Funk told Channel Six it is important for the Fort Hood community to help students stay engaged and educated even if school is not in session.
