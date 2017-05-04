May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Drink your coffee or tea out of your Darth Vader mug, sport a Millennial Falcon T-shirt that explains it's a Corellian YT-1300f light freighter, and speak like Yoda, you will. It's Star Wars Day! Fans of the movies, graphic novels, cartoons, and games mostly the movies celebrate all things from a galaxy far, far away because of the pun "May the fourth" sounds like "May the Force be with you."

