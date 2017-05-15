Man shot behind Killeen 7-Eleven was a veteran Read Story Stephen Adams
The victim shot dead behind a Killeen 7-Eleven convenience store last week was a veteran, according to a service verification document obtained by Channel Six. An Army official at Fort Knox confirmed the 29-year-old victim Travis James Granger, of Killeen, served in the military from August 2006 until June 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Bernice Coleman
|18
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|Sat
|DNR farts
|3
|Mike Pearce, An Outstanding Teacher brings hist... (May '07)
|May 10
|Thank you
|23
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|May 8
|Ashely
|75
|Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ...
|May 3
|joe trevino jr
|1
|Cute girl at Murphy's
|May 1
|Unknown
|1
|Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12)
|Apr 29
|Angie
|24
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC