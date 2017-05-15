Man shot behind Killeen 7-Eleven was ...

Man shot behind Killeen 7-Eleven was a veteran Read Story Stephen Adams

Friday May 12 Read more: KCEN

The victim shot dead behind a Killeen 7-Eleven convenience store last week was a veteran, according to a service verification document obtained by Channel Six. An Army official at Fort Knox confirmed the 29-year-old victim Travis James Granger, of Killeen, served in the military from August 2006 until June 2016.

