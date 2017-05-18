Maine Army veteran fatally shot in Texas

Maine Army veteran fatally shot in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Bangor Daily News

A Brunswick native and Army veteran died in Texas early this month after he was found with a gunshot wound behind a convenience store, a Texas newspaper reports . Travis James Granger, 29, was found in a wooded area behind a 7-Eleven store in Killeen, Texas, the Killeen Daily Herald reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1 st Armored Division (May '09) 13 hr Jim storck 45
Fake a## h%e (Nov '11) 15 hr Kano 2
News Middle school closing its doors after 54 years ... (Jun '09) May 15 Beth K 4
Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10) May 14 Bernice Coleman 18
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... May 13 DNR farts 3
News Mike Pearce, An Outstanding Teacher brings hist... (May '07) May 10 Thank you 23
Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09) May 8 Ashely 75
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,750 • Total comments across all topics: 281,134,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC