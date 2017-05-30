Kohlhepp stands in the courtroom
Todd Kohlhepp to serve life in prison after pleading guilty to 7 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Top left to bottom right: Beverly Guy, Chris Sherbert, Charles Carver, Johnny and Megan Coxie, Brian Lucas and Scott Ponder. Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kayla Brown, and all other charges he was facing in just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Hood Anti-Muslim Backlash Immediate (Nov '09)
|May 29
|falsefaiths
|11,286
|Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11)
|May 25
|SmokinJoe
|7
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|May 19
|Jim storck
|45
|Fake a## h%e (Nov '11)
|May 19
|Kano
|2
|Middle school closing its doors after 54 years ... (Jun '09)
|May 15
|Beth K
|4
|Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Bernice Coleman
|18
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC