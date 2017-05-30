Kohlhepp stands in the courtroom

Friday May 26 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Todd Kohlhepp to serve life in prison after pleading guilty to 7 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Top left to bottom right: Beverly Guy, Chris Sherbert, Charles Carver, Johnny and Megan Coxie, Brian Lucas and Scott Ponder. Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kayla Brown, and all other charges he was facing in just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.

