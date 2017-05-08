Killeen teacher sings Bruno Mars for STAAR test inspiration Read Story Jim Hice
A fourth grade elementary school teacher in Killeen was hoping to inspire his kids for the STAAR tests with his own rendition of a Bruno Mars song. Arnold Murphy is in his first year at Haynes Elementary School and with the STAAR tests starting Monday, he posted a video of himself rapping to "24K Magic."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
