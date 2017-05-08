Killeen police asking for help identi...

Killeen police asking for help identifying burglary suspect

Police said the suspect burglarized a vehicle on the 1400 block of Redondo Dr. The victim said her wallet and a checkbook had been stolen. Police also said that several stolen checks have been cashed at the Stripes located on 8089 W. Trimmier Rd. in Killeen.

