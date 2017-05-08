Killeen police asking for help identifying burglary suspect
Police said the suspect burglarized a vehicle on the 1400 block of Redondo Dr. The victim said her wallet and a checkbook had been stolen. Police also said that several stolen checks have been cashed at the Stripes located on 8089 W. Trimmier Rd. in Killeen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Ashely
|75
|Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ...
|May 3
|joe trevino jr
|1
|Cute girl at Murphy's
|May 1
|Unknown
|1
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|Apr 29
|Dog phartz
|1
|Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12)
|Apr 29
|Angie
|24
|Full Metal Jacket
|Apr 20
|SmokinJoe
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC