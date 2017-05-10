'I'm glad you're going to suffer'; Victim's brother lunges at suspect in courtroom melee

'I'm glad you're going to suffer'; Victim's brother lunges at su - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A Cleveland courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths. Quintuple murder suspect James Henderson, III entered guilty pleas Wednesday to the November 2014 killing of; his best friend Ja'Rio Taylor, 18, Lemon Bryant, 60, Shaylona Williams, 17, and Ja'Rio's mom, 41-year old Sherita Johnson, who was pregnant at the time.

