Ex-FBI director named special counsel in Russia investigation - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation. The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the investigation into possible Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.