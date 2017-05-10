Elections

Elections

Read more: Texas Bar Journal

Voting is now open for the 2017 State Bar of Texas president-elect and select State Bar and TYLA district director runoff elections. The deadline to cast your online vote is 5 p.m. CT May 25. The 2017 election for State Bar of Texas president-elect resulted in a runoff between Chad Baruch of Dallas and Joe Longley of Austin.

Read more at Texas Bar Journal.

Killeen, TX

