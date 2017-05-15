Education 48 mins ago 6:55 p.m.KISD r...

Education 48 mins ago 6:55 p.m.KISD removes teacher from classroom for 'unacceptable behavior'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: KCEN

Killeen ISD has removed a male kindergarten teacher at Iduma Elementary School from the classroom, according to an email sent to parents Friday and obtained by Channel Six. According to the email, which was sent by Principal Katy Bohannon, a kindergarten student accused the teacher of engaging in "unacceptable behavior" with them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10) Sun Bernice Coleman 18
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... May 13 DNR farts 3
News Mike Pearce, An Outstanding Teacher brings hist... (May '07) May 10 Thank you 23
Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09) May 8 Ashely 75
News Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ... May 3 joe trevino jr 1
Cute girl at Murphy's May 1 Unknown 1
Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12) Apr 29 Angie 24
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC