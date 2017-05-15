Education 48 mins ago 6:55 p.m.KISD removes teacher from classroom for 'unacceptable behavior'
Killeen ISD has removed a male kindergarten teacher at Iduma Elementary School from the classroom, according to an email sent to parents Friday and obtained by Channel Six. According to the email, which was sent by Principal Katy Bohannon, a kindergarten student accused the teacher of engaging in "unacceptable behavior" with them.
