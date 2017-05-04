CTX woman confronted at Walmart for breastfeeding

Heather Shannon said she was at Walmart on Lowe's Blvd. in Killeen when she was confronted by a sales associate about breast feeding her baby. "I just thought I would share for any other breastfeeding mommies that apparently some manager at the Walmart in Killeen has a 'policy' to use a cover while breastfeeding or you'll be asked to leave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.