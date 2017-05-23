Crime 6 mins ago 1:26 p.m.Surveillance photo captures suspect in credit card abuse case

Killeen Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of using a debit/credit card without permission on May 1. Detectives managed to obtain a surveillance image of the suspect and are asking anyone who thinks they know him to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit a tip online anonymously by clicking here . Tipsters may also text BELLCO followed by their tip to 274637.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.