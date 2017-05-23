Crime 6 mins ago 1:26 p.m.Surveillance photo captures suspect in credit card abuse case
Killeen Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of using a debit/credit card without permission on May 1. Detectives managed to obtain a surveillance image of the suspect and are asking anyone who thinks they know him to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit a tip online anonymously by clicking here . Tipsters may also text BELLCO followed by their tip to 274637.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|May 19
|Jim storck
|45
|Fake a## h%e (Nov '11)
|May 19
|Kano
|2
|Middle school closing its doors after 54 years ... (Jun '09)
|May 15
|Beth K
|4
|Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Bernice Coleman
|18
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
|Mike Pearce, An Outstanding Teacher brings hist... (May '07)
|May 10
|Thank you
|23
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|May 8
|Ashely
|75
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC