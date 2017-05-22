Crime 41 mins ago 1:56 p.m.Killeen teen gets eight years for deadly car racing crash
A Killeen teenager received an eight year sentence Tuesday for her role in a car racing accident that killed two people. A judge sentenced Alexis Woods to eight years each for one count of second degree racing causing seriously bodily injury or death and one count of manslaughter.
