Crime 41 mins ago 1:56 p.m.Killeen teen gets eight years for deadly car racing crash

A Killeen teenager received an eight year sentence Tuesday for her role in a car racing accident that killed two people. A judge sentenced Alexis Woods to eight years each for one count of second degree racing causing seriously bodily injury or death and one count of manslaughter.

