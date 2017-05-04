Crime 28 mins ago 12:10 p.m.Man criti...

Crime 28 mins ago 12:10 p.m.Man critically injured in shooting near 7-Eleven in Killeen

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCEN

A man was in critical condition after being shot in the woods behind the 7-Eleven convenience store at 1219 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen at 9:23 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim with a gunshot wound, though police did not say where he was injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ... Wed joe trevino jr 1
Cute girl at Murphy's May 1 Unknown 1
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... Apr 29 Dog phartz 1
Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12) Apr 29 Angie 24
Full Metal Jacket Apr 20 SmokinJoe 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 12
Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15) Apr 12 I C U 5
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC