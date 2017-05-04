Crime 28 mins ago 12:10 p.m.Man critically injured in shooting near 7-Eleven in Killeen
A man was in critical condition after being shot in the woods behind the 7-Eleven convenience store at 1219 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen at 9:23 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim with a gunshot wound, though police did not say where he was injured.
