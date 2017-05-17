Crime 24 mins ago 2:06 p.m.Killeen Police seek suspect who burglarized apartment
Killeen Police are trying to identify a burglary suspect, who they said stole from an apartment in the 500 block of W. Central Texas Expressway on Wednesday. Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were told the man in the photo ransacked the apartment and stole multiple items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle school closing its doors after 54 years ... (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Beth K
|4
|Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Bernice Coleman
|18
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
|Mike Pearce, An Outstanding Teacher brings hist... (May '07)
|May 10
|Thank you
|23
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|May 8
|Ashely
|75
|Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ...
|May 3
|joe trevino jr
|1
|Cute girl at Murphy's
|May 1
|Unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC